ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were injured Tuesday in a rollover crash along northbound US-131 in Kent County.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says the single vehicle crash was reported at about 5:22 p.m. near 11 Mile Road.

The vehicle rolled over and went off the highway. One person was pinned inside the vehicle, according to officials.

The extent of the victims’ injuries is unclear.

This is a developing story.