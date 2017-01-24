ZEELAND, Mich -- Holland senior guard Demetrius Lake scored 46 points to lead Holland to a 75-60 win over Holland on Tuesday night.
Demetrius Lake scores 46 as Holland tops Zeeland West
-
Tyler Bosma leads West Ottawa to Win Over Holland
-
Godwin Heights Runs Past Holland 87-43
-
Battle for Portage featured on week 7 of the Blitz
-
Boonyasith leads Jenison to win over Zeeland East
-
One killed, two injured in Holland Twp. crash
-
-
Scott Soodsma earns 500th win as Unity Christian beats Holland Christian
-
Hamilton girls beat Holland Christian, 50-37
-
Zeeland West vs. Zeeland East
-
Woman charged in Holland Township hit-and-run
-
West Ottawa stays perfect in the OK Red with win over Grand Haven
-
-
Hamilton vs. Zeeland West
-
Zeeland East vs. Unity Christian
-
Byron Center 45, Zeeland East 6