Ford Airport TSA shows confiscated items from 2016

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Transportation Security Administration at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport showed off some of the items confiscated before travelers got on planes in 2016.

Included in the trove are several items that, if you read the instructions ahead of time, are pretty obviously not allowed on airplanes, including utility knives and Swiss Army knives, that people may forget in backpacks. Liquids are still restricted on airlines, so there was also a lot of shampoo, shaving cream and water bottles taken away.

Airport officials say that they had five instances of firearms detected at security. Each time a gun is found, airport police are called and the passenger is interviewed. It is up to that department whether or not to press charges. The TSA typically cites the passenger with a civil fine of anywhere between $1,500 and $7,000.

Anyone wanting information about what is and what isn’t allowed on a plane head of time should check out TSA.gov .

Photos from the TSA in Grand Rapids: