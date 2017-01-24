Jacob Boonyasith leads Jenison past Grand Rapids Union

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Junior guard Jacob Boonyasth scored 25 points and grabbed 10 points as Jenison beat Grand Rapids Union 63-53 Tuesday night. The Wildcats improve to 5-0 in the OK Black and 8-3 overall and travel to unbeaten Muskegon on Friday night.
