More than 50 companies to be at career expo planned for active military and veterans

WYOMING, Mich. — A career expo is scheduled for Friday, January 27, for active members of the nation’s military, veterans, and their spouses. More than 50 companies plan to be represented.

The West Michigan Military and Veterans Career Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grand Valley Armory gymnasium at 1200 44th St SW, Wyoming. It’s sponsored by the New Horizons Computer Learning Centers and West MichiganWorks!

The list of companies represented is a Who’s Who of West Michigan business, including Meijer, Spectrum Health, Amway, Consumers Energy, Herman Miller, Fifth Third Bank, SpartanNash, DTE Energy, Perrigo, and Farmers Insurance.

Online registration is available.

