Police: Suspect in Kalamazoo shooting, carjacking arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect in a morning carjacking and shooting in the city of Kalamazoo has been arrested.

The sheriff's office confirms the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was searching for a suspect in the shooting that may have begun as an armed robbery. One person has been injured and was taken to the hospital.

Chief Jeff Hadley of the Kalamazoo DPS confirmed the suspect was taken into custody just after 11:30 a.m. after crashing a stolen vehicle into a tree on 42nd in Climax.

Several schools in the Kalamazoo area were locked down as a precaution.

