Update: Man accused of parental kidnapping in custody; child is safe

LUDINGTON, Mich. - The Mason County Sheriff says that the man who allegedly took his daughter from foster care on Monday and did not return her has been taken into custody.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Kim Cole posted that Mark Alan Saporita-Fargo, 47, is in custody, and his two-year old daughter Hailey is safe.

Saporita-Fargo allegedly went to a foster care home in Muskegon Monday for “unsupervised parenting time” with his daughter, Hailey Hunter-Rose Fargo. He took the child as part of the visit and never returned.

Officials say they were notified after 4 p.m. Monday that Saporita-Fargo did not return Hailey to foster care. According to the sheriff’s department, he is currently out on bond for a criminal sexual conduct charge and is scheduled for a jury trial on Tuesday.

Mason County Circuit Court records show Saporita-Fargo is awaiting trial for two charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person 13 to 15-years-old. He is charged as a habitual offender.

Police are also still looking for a second man, Jeffrey Alan Miller, who they believe assisted Saporita-Fargo.

