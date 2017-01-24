× Water conservationists push for delay of Nestle’ water pumping permit

STANWOOD, Mich. – Nestle’ Waters North America wants to double the amount of water they take for bottling from the Great Lakes basin, but conservation groups are doubling their efforts to fight it.

Nestle’ announced their plans and filed a permit to pump 400 gallons of water per minute from one well as they look to expand their Ice Mountain plant in Mecosta County. They would be able to do so at a fraction of the cost of what a household would pay.

Dozens of people rallied Tuesday down the street from the plant for Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation. They are requesting the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to hold public hearings in multiple locations around the state. Their goal is to put Nestle’s permit on hold.

The group is concerned about the environmental impact of the change. Nestle’ currently draws about 250 gallons per minute.

Nestle’ says there is nothing to worry about and that the expansion will add new jobs to the local economy. They say they’ve been operating for 15 years now and have been good stewards of the water resources and are committed to economic development in the region. They would also like a new 80,000 square foot facility which would add two new bottling lines and 20 more jobs.

The DEQ has said there will be a public meeting in Big Rapids, but the date for that has not yet been set.