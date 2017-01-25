Actress Mary Tyler Moore dies

(AP) — Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, her publicist says.

The 80-year-old is best known for her time on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

The award-winning star underwent brain surgery in 2011 and also suffers from Type 1 diabetes. She is the international chairman of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Moore was born in Brooklyn, New York and married three times. She is currently married to S. Robert Levine.

She received 15 Emmy nominations with seven wins, one Tony Award win, and one Academy Award nomination.

In May of 2002 a bronze statue was unveiled in Minneapolis, where “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” takes place, depicting Moore’s iconic hat toss in the opening sequence.

In January 2012 she received the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award.