NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Remember the story we told you about last week about the toddler singing ‘Jolene’, the song by Dolly Parton?

Well, Dolly noticed!

It warms my heart to see how music reaches the littlest fans! Maybe we'll see this little one on the @opry stage! https://t.co/qXx7JXqoo5 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 24, 2017

But, for the record, Brooke Kingsley tells us that her girl had heard the Miley Cyrus version first.