Ground broken on Diamond Place project

Posted 4:32 PM, January 25, 2017, by , Updated at 04:45PM, January 25, 2017

 

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A new development for Michigan Street got its official groundbreaking Wednesday.

Diamond Place is a $42 million, 2.8 acre development on the northeast corner of Michigan and Diamond NE.  The development includes 165 apartments, ground floor retail, including a grocery store and a 240-space parking ramp.  100 of the apartments will be designated as “income-restricted.”

The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2018.

The site used to be the location of Proos Manufacturing.

