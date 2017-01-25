Ground broken on Diamond Place project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A new development for Michigan Street got its official groundbreaking Wednesday.

Diamond Place is a $42 million, 2.8 acre development on the northeast corner of Michigan and Diamond NE. The development includes 165 apartments, ground floor retail, including a grocery store and a 240-space parking ramp. 100 of the apartments will be designated as “income-restricted.”

The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2018.

The site used to be the location of Proos Manufacturing.