Man killed in Kent County officer-involved shooting identified

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Kent County as 30-year-old Jonathan David Sper.

Sper was shot and killed Tuesday in the 4000 block of Summit Court NE in Algoma Township. Kent County Sheriff Lawrence Stelma told FOX 17 that officers with the department responded to the area at about 7:05 p.m. for a domestic call involving two adult brothers.

Stelma said that when the officers arrived at the scene they separated the brothers and “a fight ensued” between Sper and the officers. A deputy shot and killed Sper.

The Wyoming Police Department, who identified Sper as the man who was killed, is investigating the shooting.

Stelma said one of the officers involved in the altercation suffered minor injuries.