Man killed near Rockford in deputy-involved shooting identified

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Jonathan David Sper, 30, is the man shot and killed by a Kent County deputy Tuesday night, according to investigators.

Authorities said the shooting happened in Algoma Township on Summit Court after 7 p.m. Investigators said Sper had gotten into a fight with his brother. Officers arrived and broke up the scuffle, but they said Sper started fighting a deputy. That's when investigators say a deputy shot and killed Sper.

Neighbors on Summit Court say it's a quiet street and that they're surprised to hear what happened. "I actually was at work last night and received quite a few tests and phone calls from family members and friends wondering if it was me. Like I said, it's a quiet area," said Nick Wiebenga. " It's sad and there's got to be so much more to this story that just nobody knows and whether we find out or not it's just a bad scenario all around."

According to Kent County Jail records, Sper was arrested and booked on January 18th for larceny. Authorities released him Tuesday, hours before the deadly altercation.

Officials say an officer received minor injuries during Tuesday's incident including lacerations and bruises.

The Wyoming Police Department is the outside agency handling the investigation.

The deputy who was involved in that shooting has not been identified and is on paid administrative leave per standard protocol.