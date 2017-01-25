× Police: Alcohol likely a factor in crash that hospitalized man

BATAVIA TWP., Mich. — Michigan State Police say alcohol appeared to have been a factor in a single-car crash that pinned a man inside his vehicle Tuesday.

It happened on Batavia Road near the intersection of Central Road around 8:05 p.m.

MSP’s Coldwater post says its investigation shows the man, identified as 34-year-old John Joseph Bertich, of Coldwater, failed to stop at the intersection and crashed into a tree.

Police say Bertich was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

Deputies also say Bertich was not wearing his seat belt and hit the steering wheel and windshield.

He was taken to the hospital but his condition is not yet known at this time.