Watch Chef Mario Rizzotti cook authentic Italian pasta dishes

"Iron Chef America" judge and professional cook, Mario Rizzotti, makes his way through West Michigan showing off how to cook authentic Italian cuisine.

Before he stops at Meijer, he stopped by the Morning Mix and showed us how to make one of his favorite dishes.

Rizzotti is teaming up with Meijer to perform demonstrations at six locations across the Midwest. He'll be cooing an authentic Italian pasta dish, as well as showing off how to make an Italian gelato with his own spin on the dessert. There will also be a Q&A session afterwards for aspiring cooks with any questions.

Rizzotti will be performing demonstrations from 6-7 p.m. at the following locations:

January 25 at the Knapp’s Corner Meijer- 1997 E. Beltline Avenue

January 26 at the Okemos Meijer- 2055 W. Grand River Avenue

January 27 at the Royal Oak Meijer- 5150 Coolidge Highway

The event is only available to the first 50 people, so be sure to arrive early!