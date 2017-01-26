2 injured as crews battle fire at apartments in Seattle area

Posted 6:00 AM, January 26, 2017, by

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two firefighters were injured as crews battled a large blaze at an apartment complex under construction north of Seattle in the suburb of Lynnwood.

Lynwood Fire Department officials say in a news release that the fire started Wednesday night at the Reserve at Scriber Creek Senior Apartment Complex.

The fire officials say that two neighboring apartment complexes have been evacuated and the Red Cross is sheltering about 150 people overnight.

They say two firefighters were hurt and taken to Swedish Edmonds Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The department says the cause of the fire is unknown. Fire crews remain at the scene.

