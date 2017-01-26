Driver to be arraigned after deadly hit and run crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The driver suspected of striking a father walking on the side of the road in November is going to be charged with leaving the scene of a crash.

Ottawa County deputies say Heidi Vanderbie, 46, from Zeeland was behind the wheel when 30-year-old Korey Taphouse was hit and killed while taking an afternoon stroll on Port Sheldon Street east of 48th Avenue in Georgetown Township. Vanderbie will be charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident, which is a misdemeanor.

Vanderbie allegedly told police she thought she hit a deer during the crash and waited to call 911 until she got home.

After Taphouse died, his organs were donated and saved the lives of four different people.

Vanderbie isn’t in jail, and is scheduled to be arraigned in February in Hudsonville.