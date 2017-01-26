Fat Bike National Championships coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids will play host to two premier fat bike championships in a single weekend -- the 2017 USA Cycling Fat Bike National Championship presented by Rocky Mountain Bikes Jan. 28, and the Michigan Fat Bike State Championship Jan. 29, both at Indian Trails Fatbike Park on the Indian Trails Golf Course in Grand Rapids.

The West Michigan Sports Commission won a two-year bid to host the Fat Bike National Championship in 2017 and 2018 in Grand Rapids.  And the Michigan Fat Bike State Championship returns to Grand Rapids for a second year, also serving as the official fat bike event of the Meijer State Games of Michigan-Winter Games.

 

 

