Hot baby products for your gift registry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For brand new moms making a baby gift registry can be really stressful, especially if you don't know what kinds of products are out there.

Sherri French, inventor of Spbang, came onto the Morning Mix with a list of must-have products for babies, invented by parents.

Foodoo High Chair - $229.99

The Foodoo High Chair is newborn ready with a near-flat recline in a super comfy and cushioned seat.

Foodoo can recline into 5 different positions, and 8 height adjustments.

Airnoogie Pacifier 2-pack- $12.99

Nipple is made from clean light silicone that is soft and long-lasting. It won't discolor or deform over time.

Long air vents on the sides of Airnoogie will help protect the baby's skin from irritation.

BPA, Latex, and Phthalate Free.

Cup Catcher- starting at $9.99

Cup Catcher catches the cup, keeping it close and clean, before it hits the floor.

Zig-zap shape reduces constriction around body parts.

Designed for gumming and tactile stimulation.

Dishwasher safe, FDA Grade Elastomer, made in the USA.

LUX Baby Bottle- starting at $15.95

The bottle mimics a mom's breast, so the baby can switch back and forth between bottle feeding and breast feeding.

Unique venting technology prevents the baby from swallowing air, preventing the baby from having gas.

Nawgum Teether- $19.99

The cactus shape offers many ways for the baby to chew on the object through every phase of development.

Made in the USA.

SoapSox- $14.99

From playtime to bath time, kids will have fun getting clean with SoapSox washcloths.

Comes with an anti-microbial soap pocket so it transforms SoapSox into a sudsy washcloth buddy.

Machine washable.

Paciplushies- starting at $14.98

Finding a pacifier is now easy thanks to Paciplushies! Stuffed animals come with a Hug Ring that attaches to a variety of pacifier brands like Marn, Avent, NUK, and more.

Makes it easier for babies to maneuverthe pacifier at a young age.

When the baby outgrows the pacifier, they'll still have a fun friend to play with.

Baby Zala- starting at $169

The multi-comfort solution gives flexibility to mom and baby's every need.

When on the go, Baby Zala rolls up into a travel bag.

All-in-one product eliminates house clutter, and great for at home or on the go.

Lily Jade Bags- starting at $330

Every bag converts to a backpack with a messenger strap.

Comes with a removable, washable, 12-pocket organizer.

Made with leather.

Magnetic Me Silky Soft Modal Footie- $29.99

Provides an easy way to dress your baby.

Includes a Sew Safe construction and comes with a Fuss-Free guarantee.

Buddy Bib- $19.99