More women say they were sexually abused by sports doctor

Posted 10:54 AM, January 26, 2017, by
Dr. Lawrence Nassar

Dr. Lawrence Nassar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Four more females have been added to a lawsuit that accuses a Michigan doctor of sexually abusing gymnasts and other athletes during medical treatments.

The lawsuit against Dr. Larry Nassar started with 18 women and girls two weeks ago. The case now involves 22 after a new filing Wednesday in federal court.

Nassar faces other lawsuits, but the case in western Michigan is the largest. He denies wrongdoing.

Separately, Nassar is charged with sexually assaulting a girl at his Lansing-area home. He also is charged in federal court with possessing child pornography. He’s locked up without bond.

Nassar was formerly associated with USA Gymnastics and had a clinic at Michigan State University.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s