Police: Arrest made in Davenport dorm shooting

LANSING, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in an October shooting at a Davenport University dormitory has been arrested.

Officials say 24-year-old Paul Christopher Howard was arrested Thursday by Michigan State Police in Lansing.

The sheriff’s office was called to the university at about 2:30 a.m. Oct. 23 after shots were fired at South Hall on the W.A. Lettinga main campus.

Police said they found four people who were not students involved in an altercation with two students. That’s when shots were fired that ended up penetrating a wall inside the dorm and hitting a student who was not involved in the altercation.

Their injuries were non-life threatening.

Investigators in October said that Howard would face numerous weapons charges including discharging a firearm in a building and carrying a weapon with unlawful intent. He is behind bars in Ingham County and will eventually be transported to Kent County, according to a release.