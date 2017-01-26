Truck crash spills load of potatoes in Michigan; driver hurt

SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A semi-truck crash spilled a load of potatoes along a southern Michigan freeway and sent the truck’s Ohio driver to a hospital.

Authorities say the truck crashed around 4 a.m. Thursday on eastbound Interstate 94 in Jackson County’s Sandstone Township. The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports the 59-year-old Lucasville, Ohio, man driving the truck was hospitalized with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the truck drove off the roadway, went over an embankment and overturned onto its side. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.