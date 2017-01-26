× Wyoming police searching for armed robbery suspect

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is hoping to identify a man accused of robbing a business early Thursday.

It happened in the 1300 block of Burton Street SW around 3:15 a.m.

Police say the suspect, only identified as a male in his 20’s entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

That suspect was wearing all black, with a hooded sweatshirt pulled over his head.

Police say he then fled the scene in a two door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic and fled west bound on Burton Street.

It is not yet clear if the store had surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.