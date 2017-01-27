× 1 killed in mobile home fire in Ionia County

IONIA, Mich. — One person died in a mobile home fire in Ionia County late Thursday night.

The Ionia Department of Public Safety was called to a possible structure fire at 603 Crawford at approximately 8:45 p.m. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were already coming from the roof and windows of a mobile home.

Firefighters received word that the resident may still be inside, but due to the extensive amount of fire, they were unable to gain entry. Once the flames were under control, crews located one person deceased inside.

It is not clear what caused the fire. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.