1 killed in mobile home fire in Ionia County

Posted 2:33 AM, January 27, 2017, by
Courtesy: Ionia Dept. of Public Safety

Courtesy: Ionia Dept. of Public Safety

IONIA, Mich. — One person died in a mobile home fire in Ionia County late Thursday night.

The Ionia Department of Public Safety was called to a possible structure fire at 603 Crawford at approximately 8:45 p.m. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were already coming from the roof and windows of a mobile home.

Firefighters received word that the resident may still be inside, but due to the extensive amount of fire, they were unable to gain entry. Once the flames were under control, crews located one person deceased inside.

It is not clear what caused the fire. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s