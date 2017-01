PORTAGE, Mich. — A cab driver required hospitalization and surgery, after police say he was stabbed by his customer during an altercation late Thursday night.

It happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. at the Oakland Drive Apartments in Portage. Police say the 60-year-old cab driver got into a fight with his 25-year-old fare. The driver suffered serious stab wounds and was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The customer was also injured, but was taken into police custody.