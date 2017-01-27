Griffins fall to Baracuda, 4-1

Posted 11:25 PM, January 27, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins lost their second game in a row on Friday night, 4-1, to the San Jose Baracuda at Van Andel Arena.  The Griffins will try to snap the losing streak against the Heat at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Van Andel Arena.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s