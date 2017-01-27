GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins lost their second game in a row on Friday night, 4-1, to the San Jose Baracuda at Van Andel Arena. The Griffins will try to snap the losing streak against the Heat at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Van Andel Arena.
Griffins fall to Baracuda, 4-1
