Lowell Beats Greenville 67-44
-
Godwin Heights beats Lowell 84-50
-
Rockford wins 64-53 over Lowell in Cornerstone Holiday Tournament
-
Forest Hills Northern Boys Win 54-43
-
GR Catholic beats Comstock Park, 67-53
-
Grand Haven Boys Win by 10
-
-
Kalamazoo Central beats Battle Creek Central 67-55
-
Lowell wins big over Greenville, 42-17
-
West Ottawa rolls past Hudsonville, 70-44
-
FH Northern Girls Win 39-37 Over Lowell
-
Calvin Christian beats South Christian, 67-65
-
-
Lowell tops Forest Hills Eastern 62-35
-
Lowell beats FH Northern, 4-0, in boys soccer
-
Greenville girls beat Belding, 61-37