Michigan Treasury Dept. warns of scheme targeting tax preparers

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Treasury is warning tax preparers to be on the lookout for a new email scheme that is targeting them.

Treasury Department officials say the the two-part scheme comes in an email from a potential client asking for services to file their taxes. When the preparer responds, they get a second email with an embedded web address or a PDF that looks like it would link to the client’s personal information.

But, when the preparer clicks on the link, the suspect collects the preparer’s email address, password and maybe more information.

Officials say that at this time, no known Michigan-based tax preparers or firms have been victimized through the scheme.

Tax professionals who believe they may be the victim of this phishing scheme should immediately report the incident to local law enforcement and contact Treasury’s Office of Privacy and Security at 517-636-4081.