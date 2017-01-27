Winter fun with Todd’s Weekend Adventures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here in West Michigan, there's lots of fun events to do with the family over the weekend! We've got you covered, so here's a few events to check out in Todd's Weekend Adventures.

Winterfest

Winterfest is here and it looks like there'll be snow on the ground! The interactive festival in Grand Haven has a human sled race on Friday, plus a skiing and snowboarding competition on Sunday.

Saturday is the main event with the cardboard sled race, family dog pull, snow angel contest, bonfire bash, and much more. There are indoor activities too.

Battle Bots Competition

Want to build a robot and have a battle? Anyone can build and control a Lego robot in this fun challenge from GR Makers.

The basic structure of the rob to comes pre-built, but teams can modify, strengthen, and add attachments and weaponry to bring into their battle via remote control. It's fun and easy!

The cost is $25 per team, so bring the whole family and battle it out from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday.

MSA Woodland Open House

If your kids like to play lacrosse, soccer, volleyball, or basketball, you might want to check out the MSA Woodland Open House on Friday from 4-8 p.m.

The recently updated facility is ready to showcase its 24,000 square foot indoor space that offers both hardwood courts and turf fields. There will be free food, giveaways, and fun for the whole family.