Wyoming man to be charged with taking photo of unclothed person

WYOMING, Mich. – A Wyoming man is expected to be charged for allegedly taking a photo of an unclothed person.

The Kent County Prosecutor tells FOX 17 that Ben Crawford is expected to be formally charged Monday with one count of capturing an image of an unclothed person and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Crawford was the husband of a woman who was hit and killed by a pickup truck with a snowplow on January 10th on 52nd Street near Byron Center Avenue.  Officials say that the investigation into Crawford began before Chelsea Crawford was killed.

Both charges are felonies.  There were no details as to where or how the alleged crime took place.

