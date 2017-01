× Afternoon blaze destroys Cheshire Township mobile home

CHESHIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Saturday afternoon fire destroyed a single-wide mobile home in southern Allegan County.

At 2:23 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to a fire in a mobile home at 805 44th St. in Cheshire Township. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found the single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Allegan County Dispatch told FOX 17 that everybody was able to get out of the home safely.