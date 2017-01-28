EGR Wings 60-31 at Pioneer Showcase
-
GR Catholic Central Knocks Off Former State Champion, Marshall
-
Kent City girls beat Hesperia, 76-31
-
Betty White turns 95!
-
This Halloween more of treat than a trick
-
Holland girl proves heavyweight in the ring
-
-
Grand Rapids Christian Wins Big Over East Grand Rapids
-
Three sets of twins born in different years – just a New Year’s thing
-
East Grand Rapids advances in districts with win over GR Christian
-
Prosecutors: Mom helped boyfriend rape, kill adopted daughter in ‘rape-murder fantasy’
-
Swastikas painted on elementary school; community responds with love
-
-
AP Top 25: Michigan up to No. 3; WMU up to No. 20
-
Blue Bloods Square Off for District Title
-
Storm topples iconic tunnel tree in northern California