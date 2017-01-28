PHOTOS: Police trying to identify suspected gas thief

SAND LAKE, Mich. — Wesco and Sand Lake Police need your help identifying the car driven by a suspect accused of stealing gasoline.

For the last month, this blue colored SUV has taken off from the gas station without paying for gas, according to police.

The vehicle is a blue SUV with a ball hitch and a yellow sticker on its rear side window.

There also appears to be some stickers on the back of the car.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Sand Lake Police Department at 616-799-1900.