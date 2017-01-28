× Thousands protest against Betsy DeVos in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Thousands of people showed up at midday Saturday to protest the nomination of Grand Rapids’ Betsy DeVos as the U.S. Secretary of Education.

The rally took place at Centennial Park, located at 250 Central Ave. in Holland. The participants, who numbered into the thousands, marched through the park while chanting “Hey hey, ho ho, Betsy DeVos has got to go,” “Public schools are not for sale, Betsy wants to see us fail” and “Show me what democracy looks like, this is what democracy looks like.”

The crowd turned out to be much larger than had been expected and was made up of both liberals and conservatives alike. Many of them were carrying signs.

President Trump nominated the Grand Rapids billionaire who grew up in Holland to the Cabinet post heading up the Education Department on Nov. 23, 2016. Her confirmation hearing before the United States Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions wrapped up on Jan. 17 and her confirmation vote is slated for Jan. 31.

There also is a national protest scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.