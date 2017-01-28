University of Michigan aims to assure international students

Posted 10:47 PM, January 28, 2017, by , Updated at 10:51PM, January 28, 2017
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — University of Michigan officials have told international students the school won’t share their immigration status unless required by law in the wake of an immigration crackdown by President Donald Trump.

The Detroit Free Press reports that University President Mark Schlissel issued a statement Saturday morning seeking to express support, but it doesn’t propose or announce new policies.

Schlissel says the Ann Arbor school doesn’t “share sensitive information” and campus police officers don’t seek the immigration status of people when performing their duties.

Trump’s order, which faces legal challenges, bars all refugees from entering the U.S. for four months, and indefinitely halts any from Syria. He says the ban was needed to keep out “radical Islamic terrorists.”

