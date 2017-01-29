21-year-old man in critical condition after hit and run in Muskegon Twp.

Posted 8:36 AM, January 29, 2017
police crime scene tape close-up

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 21-year-old Egelston Township man is in critical condition after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.

MSP says a 30-year-old Muskegon Township resident was traveling northbound on Chandler Street just north of Apple Avenue when he struck a pedestrian in the roadway and continued driving.

The suspect, who has not yet been named, was later arrested and taken to the Muskegon County Jail facing hit and run charges causing serious injury.

At this time alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information please contact the Michigan State Police, Rockford Post (616)-866-4411.

 

