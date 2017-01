Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - There's nothing better than killing two birds with one stone, especially when it comes to food and working out.

Lions and Rabbits is hosting one of their Brunch and Yoga pop up parties, Sunday, January 29th.

For $13, you'll get brunch from Donkey Taqueria and be able to purchase Mimosa's at the cash bar.

Yoga is happening from 10:30 - Noon and a DJ will be spinning tunes from Noon - 3:00 p.m.

Visit Lions and Rabbit's Facebook Page for more information.