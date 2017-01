× FAA: Delta grounds domestic flights due to automation issues

@TweetRDC We’re experiencing technical issues. Our teams are working to resolve this as quickly as possible to minimize the impact… 1/2 — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

Delta Airlines has halted domestic flights because of automation issues, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. International flights are not involved. On Twitter, Delta is responding by saying they are working to resolve this as soon as possible.