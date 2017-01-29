How to get your dog in on the Super Bowl fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – The Super Bowl is one week away, and that means lots of food and lots of football. But don’t forget to bring your pets into the fun!

Must Love Dogs Boutique in Grand Haven offers a wide array of doggie snacks from safe-to-eat chicken wings, to non-alcoholic dog beer!

Owner Tonya Christiansen joins the show with a look at some of the treats your pet can enjoy this Super Bowl. Check out their full inventory online, on Facebook or in person at 211 Washington Avenue in Grand Haven.