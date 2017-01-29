× Lake effect snow today and tonight

WEST MICHIGAN — A cold front is on its way to West Michigan today. Behind it, colder air will cross Lake Michigan which will lead to heavier lake effect snow in parts of the FOX 17 viewing area. Even today, places like Grand Rapids and Hastings could see 1 to 2 inches of snow. Heavier snow is likely to the south and west of Grand Rapids in the usual, favored lake effect areas. A heavier snow band along the shores of Lake Michigan is expected to develop this evening as winds become more northwest and northerly. Here is a look at how Future Track HD sees that band setting up later this evening:

In fact, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids for Mason, Oceana, and Van Buren counties:

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service office in North Webster, IN for Barrien and Cass counties in southwestern Michigan:

It is possible that the above watch will be updated to a warning later today as more information becomes available on tonight’s potentially heavy lake effect band of snow.

Much of tomorrow looks snow-free with an area of high pressure briefly taking control of our weather. However, an Alberta Clipper type system will quickly drop into the area from the northwest on Monday night. This will bring a widespread, accumulating snow into the area Monday night into Tuesday. Here is how Future Track HD sees the snow on Monday night:

At this point it appears another 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible with this system.

Past Tuesday, however, no significant snow is expected for the rest of the week. It will be cold, however, with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.