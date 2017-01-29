× Teen critically injured in Ottawa County rollover crash

JAMESTOWN TWP., Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department says icy road conditions caused a car with a woman and her two passengers inside to roll over several times, ejecting a 15-year-old girl from the vehicle.

It happened about 7:05 p.m. Saturday on westbound M6 at 8th Avenue.

Deputies say the 38-year-old driver, of Zeeland, lost control of her car due to the ice, sending the car into the median and causing it to roll over several times.

That 15-year-old passenger in the front seat, who police say was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital with critical injuries.

Deputies say a second passenger, an 8-year-old from Zeeland, suffered minor injuries and was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the car, identified as Heather Miller, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in fair condition. Police say she was wearing her seat belt.

Deputies say alcohol is not believed to have played a role in the crash.