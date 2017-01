Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- One person is dead following a house fire in Grand Rapids early Monday morning.

The call came in shortly before 5:00 a.m. for a possible fire at 849 Bates St. SE. When crews arrived, they observed smoke and heavy flames coming from the home. Once they gained entry, they located a male victim and rushed him to the hospital. He did not survive.

The fire is now under control. A cause has yet to be determined.