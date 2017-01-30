Benton Harbor man gets life without parole for boy’s death

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — A southwestern Michigan man who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of an 8-month-old boy has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Brandon Beshires of Benton Harbor learned his sentence Monday after admitting his guilt last month in connection with the death of Carter Donovan of Coloma. The boy suffered head injuries last February while his mother visited a doctor. Authorities say the 31-year-old Beshires was with the child for 90 minutes. After the mother returned to the vehicle, they drove the child to a hospital.

His former lawyer has said Beshires was the mother’s boyfriend at the time.