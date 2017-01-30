GVSU students save young woman’s life after fiery car crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANDALE, Mich. -- Two Grand Valley State University freshman are being called heroes after saving a woman from a fiery head-on crash.

The crash happened Jan. 20 along Lake Michigan Dr., just East of the Family Fare in Standale.

21-year-old Danyell Oosterveld was heading to her dad's birthday party when police say a 19-year-old male driver hit her head on.

"I saw both bones outside of my foot on both sides of my leg," said Oosterveld. "It's like driving 80 mph and hitting a brick wall."

The young woman was trapped in her car after the suspect began driving in the wrong lane, hitting Oosterveld head-on. Police are still investigating the crash but say they've cited the suspect with driving under the influence of drugs.

"I don't know what I would have done if they didn't pull me out because my car was on fire," Oosterveld said.

As traffic behind the crash came to a stop, two unsuspecting heroes on their way to Chick-fil-A came to the rescue. Trevor Fairfield and Jarret Basset, both freshman at GVSU, did what many chose not to.

"There was some people who were running the other direction because they saw fire and we were running towards the fire," said Fairfield.

The two managed to pry open Oosterveld's car door and get her to safety, an act of heroism ultimately saving the young woman's life.

"My adrenaline was so high at that point, the firefighter just kind of looked at us and said, 'you just saved her life,'" Fairfield said.

Oosterveld now has six screws and a plate in her ankle where the double compound fracture happened.

She also has 18 stitches in both legs, not including where her bones were protruding. Her mother is now living with her until she's able to walk.

Danyell will be off work for 2-3 months to heal. Grand Rapids Police say the crash is still under investigation and did not release the suspect's name.