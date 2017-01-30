Indian Trails Golf Course to show off fatbikes at Michigan Parks Convention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 600 statewide parks and recreation professions are expected to visit Grand Rapids this week for the annual Michigan Parks Convention and Trade show.

The Michigan Parks Convention is an educational event that provides resources and professional development opportunities for park and recreation agencies, professionals, vendors, and advocates. This event provides a great opportunity for parks all across the state to share ideas and improve park experiences everywhere.

One of these experiences that will be shared is from Indian Trails Golf Course, who will be showing off their new "fatbikes" and how they're going to be used on the golf course.

The Michigan Parks Convention and Trade Show will be held January 31 through February 3 at DeVos Place Convention Center and Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.

For more information on the venues and ticket prices,