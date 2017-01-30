Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for January 30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Many hopped off planes across the country, including West Michigan, to be greeted by protesters because of President Trump’s immigration orders.

The order stops people from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, or Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days.

President Trump says the move is all about security and he released a statement justifying the order. He said “we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and voters.”

2. The President of the University of Michigan issued a statement on the president’s executive order reiterating the school’s commitment to international students and faculty.

The Statement also says the school won’t share people’s immigration statuses unless they get a federal requirement to do so.

Michigan’s campus police don’t ask about or record people’s immigration statuses when performing their duties for the school.

3. Donate those shoes piling up in the entryway or closet to help children fight hunger.

Starting Wednesday, people are encouraged to drop off shoes at collection boxes at each of Otsego’s schools.

They will give those shoes to a non-profit charity who will give them money for the shoes.

That money will then be splitting among the five Otsego schools to help with their Backpack Buddies program, which provides food on the weekends and over holiday breaks to students who rely on the school for much of their meals.

The shoe drive runs through April 30.

4. The most hyped seven days in all of sports kicks off today, bringing a week’s worth of festivities ahead of Sunday’s matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.

Opening night will bring a media frenzy to Houston’s Minute Maid Park as reporters talk with the Falcons, followed by the Patriots, who arrive in town Monday.

The Super Bowl will air on Sunday, February 5 on Fox 17.

5. From Super Bowl to super cute, some baby otters at the zoo in Seattle have a whole new world to check out after fully opening their eyes.

The cute little critters are all about family, hanging out with their parents and three older sisters.

The four babies were born in December, and been spending their time in a private den behind the scenes.

Raising them is a family affair: mom nurses, while dad and siblings provide supportive care.

Zoo officials say they try to stay hands-off as much as possible.