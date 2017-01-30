Police looking for 2 suspects after reportedly stealing $836 worth of merchandise from Ionia Walmart

Posted 11:39 AM, January 30, 2017, by , Updated at 12:15PM, January 30, 2017

IONIA, Mich. — Police are asking for help in locating two suspects who reportedly stole over $800 worth of merchandise from the Ionia Walmart.

Police say it happened back on January 18 around 3 p.m. Authorities tell FOX 17 they’re describing the theft as a push-out. The suspects reportedly loaded up a cart and walked out with $836 worth of store merchandise. If you have any information call Deputy Joseph Tefft at 616-527-5737, ext 567 or Silent Observer at 616-527-0107.

The suspects may have driven off in a silver Oldsmobile Alero, according to the Ionia County Sheriff Facebook page.

