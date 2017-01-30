Several guns stolen from Oceana County shop

PENTWATER, Mich. – Detectives are investigating the theft of 17 guns from an Oceana County gun shop.

The break-in was reported at Joe’s Gun Shop on West Adams Road in Weare Township Saturday, according to Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast. According to Mast, 17 guns were taken from the store. Some of the guns were handguns, while others were long guns.

Investigators say the shop used to be a federally licensed firearms dealer, but not at this time. The shop apparently specializes in repairs and modifications. All the guns that were taken belonged to the business owner. Some of the guns were antiques, while others were high-powered rifles.

Mast says that the stolen guns were not locked in a cabinet or safe at the time of the thefts. He says the victim has provided the detectives with descriptions and serial numbers to all the guns.

Anyone with information should call the Oceana County Sheriff at 231-873-2121.