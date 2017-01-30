Trump fires Acting Attorney General Sally Yates

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she announced she would not defend his controversial immigration order.

He is naming Dana Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to serve in her place.

File Photo: U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks during a formal investiture ceremony for Attorney General Loretta Lynch June 17, 2015 at the Warner Theatre in Washington, DC. Lynch was officially sworn in by Vice President Joe Biden as the 83rd Attorney General of the United States on April 27, 2015. She is the first African-American woman to serve in the position. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The White House press office says in a statement Monday that Yates “has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States.”

The statement calls Yates an Obama administration appointee “who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration.”

Trump’s order from Friday temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Trump has picked Sen. Jeff Sessions to lead the Justice Department, but he has yet to be confirmed by the Senate.

