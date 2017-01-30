Widespread snow begins tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- As lake effect snow from last night wears down, more locations that missed out on the snow will get what they're looking for tonight.

As one winter weather advisory expires, another one goes into effect beginning at 6 PM tonight. This will impact areas along the major interstates, but this doesn't mean other locations won't get any snow.

Snow works its way into the area by this evening, specifically after dinner time. This is expected to continue to intensify and become more widespread overnight.

This will certainly have an impact on your morning commute Tuesday, as heavy snowfall rates are possible at times. Expect delays, slow travel times, and perhaps even a few school closings as snow falls in the morning and through the early afternoon as well.

Areawide snowfall totals will range from 1-3 inches possible. The heavier snowfall rates will concentrate themselves along the major interstates. With temperatures well below freezing, this will be something to monitor as you head to work tomorrow morning. For the latest updates, check the FOX 17 Weather App.